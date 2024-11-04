United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1707 E "Type 1707-1714". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30787 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
