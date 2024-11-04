flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1707 E "Type 1707-1714". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Halfcrown 1707 E "Type 1707-1714" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1707 E "Type 1707-1714" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30787 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 E at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

