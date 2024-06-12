Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (11) F (3) PO (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)