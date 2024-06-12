flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access