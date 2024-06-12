United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 E "Third draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place December 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search