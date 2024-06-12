United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 35671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Crown 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
