Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 35671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

