flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 35671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (6)
  • DNW (9)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (12)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - April 11, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - April 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access