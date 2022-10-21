Threepence 1707 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1707 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 475. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.

