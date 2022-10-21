flag
Threepence 1707 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Threepence 1707 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Threepence 1707 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Roxbury’s Auction House

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1707 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 475. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1707 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 475 AUD
United Kingdom Threepence 1707 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
