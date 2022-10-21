United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1707 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Roxbury’s Auction House
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1707 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 475. Bidding took place October 19, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
