flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Threepence of Anne - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Threepence 1703-1713

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1703 0 11704 0 51705 0 01706 0 21707 0 21708 0 01709 0 31710 0 21713 0 7
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne All English coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access