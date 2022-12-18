flag
Threepence 1706 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Threepence 1706 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Threepence 1706 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1706
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1706 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1706 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1706 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

