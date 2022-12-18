United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1706 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1706
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1706 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 550. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
