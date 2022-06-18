United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: AA Muntenveiling
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 63200 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
