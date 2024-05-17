AA Muntenveiling
Company Description
- Name AA Muntenveiling
- Country Netherlands
- Year of foundation 1978
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.aamuntenveiling.com/
Amsterdam Office
- Country Netherlands
- City Amsterdam
- Address Westerdoksdijk 605
- Phone +310206261818
- Email info@aamuntenveiling.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 17, 2023 Auction 62 941 710,768 $
June 18, 2022 Auction 61 937 314,934 $
June 19, 2021 Auction 59 & 60 885 1,066,008 $
July 4, 2020 Auction 58 702 507,036 $