Dutch Numismatic Auctions
List of auction firms
Company Auctions Lots Sales Amount Country
AA Muntenveiling 4 3465 2,593,032 $ Netherlands
Ares Numismatics 4 5044 196,799 $ Netherlands
Corinphila Veilingen 3 1945 1,642,097 $ Netherlands
Crown Currency 26 14450 2,121,989 $ Netherlands
Dutch Numismatic Auction 4 1922 145,748 $ Netherlands
Goudwisselkantoor veilingen 13 20053 4,129,773 $ Netherlands
Heritage Auctions Europe 98 199476 51,149,912 $ Netherlands
Nbs Auctions BV 0 0 - Netherlands
Schulman b.v. 59 69496 29,779,995 $ Netherlands
Veilinghuis de Ruiter 14 21464 4,594,417 $ Netherlands
Vendu Rotterdam B.V. 1 381 462,926 $ Netherlands
Zeus Numismatics 14 18393 921,297 $ Netherlands