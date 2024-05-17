Nbs Auctions BV
Company Description
- Name Nbs Auctions BV
- Country Netherlands
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
Eindhoven Office
- Country Netherlands
- City Eindhoven
- Address Fransebaan, 592B
- Phone +31611477725
- Email nbsauctionsbv@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 Promo Auction 7 1147 14,563 $
May 10, 2024 May 11, 2024 Promo Auction 6 1176 15,190 $
March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 Web Auction 24 1190 18,520 $
March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 Web Auction 23 1153 14,689 $
February 11, 2024 February 12, 2024 Web Auction 22 1097 22,629 $
January 7, 2024 January 8, 2024 Promo Auction 5 1143 19,331 $
December 23, 2023 December 24, 2023 Web Auction 21 1273 34,793 $
December 3, 2023 December 4, 2023 Promo Auction 4 1244 18,118 $
November 12, 2023 November 13, 2023 Promo Auction 3 1054 13,198 $
November 11, 2023 November 12, 2023 Web Auction 20 946 13,376 $
October 28, 2023 October 30, 2023 Promo Auction 2 2338 26,232 $
September 17, 2023 September 18, 2023 Promo Auction 1 1479 32,859 $
July 23, 2023 Web Auction 19 984 48,472 $
June 24, 2023 Web Auction 18 701 14,538 $
March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 Web Auction 17 1050 36,571 $
February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 Web Auction 16 1020 29,574 $
September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 Web Auction 15 1209 33,118 $
August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 Web Auction 14 1448 55,734 $
July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 Web Auction 13 1391 47,924 $
May 13, 2022 Web Auction 12 885 23,615 $