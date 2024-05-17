Crown Currency
Company Description
- Name Crown Currency
- Country Netherlands
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.crowncurrencyauctions.com/
Hoofddorp Office
- Country Netherlands
- City Hoofddorp
- Address Polarisavenue, 1- 101
- Phone +31641815854
- Email info@crowncurrency.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
February 27, 2025 Live Auction 36 564 113,748 $
August 30, 2024 Live Auction 31 675 221,526 $
July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 Live Auction 30 975 119,134 $
May 31, 2024 Live Auction 29 725 84,196 $
March 29, 2024 Crown Currency Live Auction 27 825 134,584 $
January 23, 2024 Live Auction 25 700 64,692 $
December 19, 2023 Live Auction 24 500 102,462 $
November 21, 2023 Live Auction 23 650 70,965 $
October 17, 2023 Crown Currency Live Auction 22 600 151,844 $
September 12, 2023 Live Auction 21 600 60,862 $
August 10, 2023 Live Auction 20 550 77,488 $
July 5, 2023 Live Auction 19 500 37,434 $
June 13, 2023 Live Auction 18 520 20,897 $
May 10, 2023 Live Auction 17 500 91,278 $
April 4, 2023 Live Auction 16 500 72,450 $
February 22, 2023 Live Auction 15 500 71,349 $
January 25, 2023 Live Auction 14 500 111,367 $
December 15, 2022 Live Auction 13 500 73,491 $
November 9, 2022 Live Auction 12 500 100,517 $
October 5, 2022 Live Auction 11 500 61,700 $