Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Company Description
- Name Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
- Country Netherlands
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.goudwisselkantoor.nl
Klaaswaal Office
- Country Netherlands
- City Klaaswaal
- Address Industrieweg 13
- Phone +31 (0)88 102 10 80
- Email customerservice@goudruilkantoor.nl
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 8, 2025 April 10, 2025 Spring auction 2025 1249 351,052 $
November 12, 2024 November 14, 2024 Auction November 2024: Coins, Medals and Banknotes. 1559 444,140 $
June 11, 2024 June 14, 2024 Timed Online Auction June 2024: Coins, Medals and Banknotes. 1464 112,053 $
April 10, 2024 April 11, 2024 Auction April 2024 1310 320,965 $
November 29, 2023 Auction December 2023 783 46,623 $
October 4, 2023 October 6, 2023 Auction October 2023 1832 456,726 $
May 10, 2023 Auction May 2023 732 55,464 $
March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 Auction March 2023 1405 378,605 $
October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 Auction October 2022 1524 234,747 $
March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 Auction March 2022 1568 360,755 $
October 8, 2021 October 11, 2021 Auction 1182 and 1183 2088 400,969 $
March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 Auction 1160 and 1161 1745 394,994 $
October 5, 2020 October 6, 2020 Auction 1135 and 1136 1681 416,328 $
March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 Auction 1104 and 1105 1926 402,247 $
October 7, 2019 October 8, 2019 Auction 1089 and 1090 1995 549,297 $