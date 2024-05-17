Corinphila Veilingen

Company Description

  • Name Corinphila Veilingen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Year of foundation 1974
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://corinphila.nl
Official page

Amstelveen Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 19, 2022 Auction 254 189 43,603 $
April 8, 2021 Auction 248 263 73,224 $
October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020 Auction 247 1493 1,522,281 $

