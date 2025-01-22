flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1709

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1709 Post Union
Reverse Five guineas 1709 Post Union
Five guineas 1709 Post Union
Average price 77000 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Two guinea 1709 Post Union
Reverse Two guinea 1709 Post Union
Two guinea 1709 Post Union
Average price 11000 $
Sales
1 29
Obverse Guinea 1709 Second draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1709 Second draped bust
Guinea 1709 Second draped bust
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Guinea 1709 Second draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1709 Second draped bust
Guinea 1709 Second draped bust Elephant and castle
Average price 8900 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Guinea 1709 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1709 Post Union
Half Guinea 1709 Post Union
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1709
Reverse Halfcrown 1709
Halfcrown 1709
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 84
Obverse Halfcrown 1709 E
Reverse Halfcrown 1709 E
Halfcrown 1709 E
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Shilling 1709 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1709 Third draped bust
Shilling 1709 Third draped bust
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 154
Obverse Shilling 1709 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Reverse Shilling 1709 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Shilling 1709 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Shilling 1709 E The Edinburgh Portrait
Reverse Shilling 1709 E The Edinburgh Portrait
Shilling 1709 E The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1709
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1709
Fourpence (Groat) 1709
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1709
Reverse Threepence 1709
Threepence 1709
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1709
Reverse Twopence 1709
Twopence 1709
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1709
Reverse Penny 1709
Penny 1709
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access