Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13009 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
56906 $
Price in auction currency 50000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - November 26, 2017
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1709 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Available by subscription

