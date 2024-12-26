United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13009 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 JPY
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
56906 $
Price in auction currency 50000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
