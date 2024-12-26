United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
17643 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10363 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
