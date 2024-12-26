flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
17643 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10363 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Chaponnière - July 5, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2017
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1709 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1709 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access