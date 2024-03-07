United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 192. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
