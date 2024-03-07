Penny 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 192. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)