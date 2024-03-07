flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Penny 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Penny 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1443 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 192. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1709 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1709 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access