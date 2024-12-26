United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3206 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
