Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)