Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3206 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Spink - June 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date June 30, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1709 "Post Union" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

