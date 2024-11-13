United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (12)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Lockdales Auctioneers (1)
- London Coins (25)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (19)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
903 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
