Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.

United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
903 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

