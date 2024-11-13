Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (32) XF (56) VF (48) F (1) G (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (5) AU53 (8) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (28) PCGS (15) ANACS (2)

