United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6603 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
