United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6603 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

