United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4420 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1709 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

