Fourpence (Groat) 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4420 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
