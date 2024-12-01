flag
Halfcrown 1709 E (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1709 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1709 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1709 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 E at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
