Halfcrown 1709 E (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1709 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
