Halfcrown 1709 E (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1709 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (9) VG (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)