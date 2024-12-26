United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8250 $
Price in auction currency 8250 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
