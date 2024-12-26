flag
Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8250 $
Price in auction currency 8250 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1709 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Available by subscription

Get access