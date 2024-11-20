flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1709 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4064 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 150 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - November 27, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1709 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
