Halfcrown 1709 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1709 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4064 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place June 10, 2018.
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 150 AUD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
