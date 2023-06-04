United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- London Coins (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search