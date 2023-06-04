flag
Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
