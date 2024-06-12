flag
Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1452 $
Price in auction currency 1150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - December 8, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
