Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (6) F (8) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)