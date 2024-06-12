United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1709 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1709
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 31108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (7)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1452 $
Price in auction currency 1150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1709 "The Edinburgh Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search