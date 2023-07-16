flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1710 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 32000 JPY
United Kingdom Threepence 1710 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1710 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1710 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access