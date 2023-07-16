Threepence 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)