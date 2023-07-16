United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1710 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1710
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1710 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
For the sale of Threepence 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
