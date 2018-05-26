flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Threepence 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Threepence 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1703 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1703 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1703 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access