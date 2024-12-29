flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1703

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1703 Pre-Union
Reverse Five guineas 1703 Pre-Union
Five guineas 1703 Pre-Union VIGO
Average price 450000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Guinea 1703 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1703 First draped bust
Guinea 1703 First draped bust VIGO
Average price 95000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Half Guinea 1703 Pre-Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1703 Pre-Union
Half Guinea 1703 Pre-Union VIGO
Average price 42000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1703 First draped bust
Reverse Crown 1703 First draped bust
Crown 1703 First draped bust
Average price 5000 $
Sales
2 229
Obverse Halfcrown 1703
Reverse Halfcrown 1703
Halfcrown 1703
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Halfcrown 1703
Reverse Halfcrown 1703
Halfcrown 1703 VIGO
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 184
Obverse Shilling 1703 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1703 Second draped bust
Shilling 1703 Second draped bust VIGO
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 138
Obverse Sixpence 1703
Reverse Sixpence 1703
Sixpence 1703 VIGO
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 219
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1703
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1703
Fourpence (Groat) 1703
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1703
Reverse Threepence 1703
Threepence 1703
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1703
Reverse Twopence 1703
Twopence 1703
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1703
Reverse Penny 1703
Penny 1703
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
