Penny 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Penny 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Penny 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1703 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 7625 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 60. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1703 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1703 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1703 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

