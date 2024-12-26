Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)