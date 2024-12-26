United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
318673 $
Price in auction currency 280000 CHF
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 PL PCGS
Selling price
750000 $
Price in auction currency 750000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
