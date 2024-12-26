flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 900,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
318673 $
Price in auction currency 280000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 PL PCGS
Selling price
750000 $
Price in auction currency 750000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - March 29, 2007
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1703 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1703 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access