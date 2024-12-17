United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1703. VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1703 . VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 11
Search