flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1703. VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Sixpence 1703 VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1703 VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1703 . VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Berk (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (17)
  • Elstob & Elstob (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (47)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (24)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (28)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1703 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1703 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access