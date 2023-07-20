flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1703 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4750 $
Price in auction currency 4750 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - March 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 29, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
