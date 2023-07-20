Halfcrown 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (5) F (4) FR (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (6)