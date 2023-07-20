United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,200. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4750 $
Price in auction currency 4750 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search