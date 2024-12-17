United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1703. VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
