Halfcrown 1703. VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

