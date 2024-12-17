flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1703. VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Halfcrown 1703 VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1703 VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1703 . VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34218 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1703 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1703 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

