Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
109745 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1703 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

