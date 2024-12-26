Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)