United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1703 "First draped bust". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
109745 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
80000 $
Price in auction currency 80000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1703 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search