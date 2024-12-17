flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" VIGO - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust". VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (12)
  • Downies (2)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (26)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1703 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access