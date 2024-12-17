United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1703 "Second draped bust". VIGO. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2792 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
