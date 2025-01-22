flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1703 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
