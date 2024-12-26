Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

