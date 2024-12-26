United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: VIGO
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
14001 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
55200 $
Price in auction currency 55200 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
