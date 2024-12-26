flag
Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: VIGO

Obverse Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" VIGO - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union". VIGO. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 55,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
14001 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
55200 $
Price in auction currency 55200 USD
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1703 "Pre-Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

