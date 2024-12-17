flag
Crown 1703 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Crown 1703 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1703 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1703
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1703 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12691 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1703 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
