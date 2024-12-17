Crown 1703 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1703 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (32) XF (63) VF (84) F (25) VG (2) FR (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (7) AU53 (3) AU50 (7) XF45 (11) XF40 (7) VF35 (5) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (7) Service PCGS (29) NGC (42) ICG (1)

