United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1703 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1703
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1703 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 34219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12691 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
