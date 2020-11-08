Threepence 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 350. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)