Threepence 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 350. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Downies (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
