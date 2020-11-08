flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Threepence 1713 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Threepence 1713 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2223 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 350. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Downies (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Downies - July 20, 2017
Seller Downies
Date July 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 120 AUD
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1713 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions

