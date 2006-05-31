flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1704 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Threepence 1704 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Threepence 1704 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1704
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1704 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 230. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1704 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1704 at auction CNG - March 6, 2019
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1704 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1704 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1704 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

