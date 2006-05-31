United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1704 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1704
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1704 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 230. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.
