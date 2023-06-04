flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1707 E "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Sixpence 1707 E "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1707 E "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction CNG - May 5, 2021
Seller CNG
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 E at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction

