Sixpence 1707 E "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

