United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1707 E "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
