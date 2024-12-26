Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 24134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5)