United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Post-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Post-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 24134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6326 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1707 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

