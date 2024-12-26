United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 24134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6326 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
