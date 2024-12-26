flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Pre-Union

Obverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Pre-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" Pre-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1825 $
Price in auction currency 195000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1707 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access