Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

