United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837
Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Pre-Union
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "First draped bust". Pre-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5116 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1825 $
Price in auction currency 195000 JPY
