United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
