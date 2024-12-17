flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
