Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (9) VF (10) F (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

