United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5565 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" at auction UBS - September 14, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

