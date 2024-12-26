United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1707 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1711 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5565 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
