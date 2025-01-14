flag
Shilling 1707 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
