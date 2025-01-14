United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1707 "The Edinburgh Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search