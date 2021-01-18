Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.

Сondition XF (4) VF (11) F (8) VG (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Downies (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (3)

Spink (5)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)