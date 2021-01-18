United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Downies (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
