flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Downies (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 28, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Downies - October 19, 2017
Seller Downies
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 11, 2017
Seller CNG
Date October 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 4, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access