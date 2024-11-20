flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

