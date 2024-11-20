Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition VF (2) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) VG8 (1) Service NGC (2)