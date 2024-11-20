United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 E * "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
