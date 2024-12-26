flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
5040 $
Price in auction currency 5040 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

