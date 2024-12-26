Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service NGC (2)