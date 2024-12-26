United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1707 "Second draped bust". Post-Union. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
